Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Novavax’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company has received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is advancing well, and is currently in late-stage studies. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Any delay in vaccine development will hurt the stock. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Also, the recent delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the United States hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $257.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $396,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

