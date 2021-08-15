Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

