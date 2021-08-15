Zacks Investment Research Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.24 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

