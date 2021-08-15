Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.