Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
FBRX stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.