Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

