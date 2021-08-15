RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $82,559.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.