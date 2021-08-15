Insider Buying: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00.

ARNA stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

