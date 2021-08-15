Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Sells $57,284.94 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

