Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases 67,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling bought 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling bought 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling bought 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

