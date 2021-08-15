Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.16. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 4,209.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at $140,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,190 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

