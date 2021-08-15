Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 4.1%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 2,038,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,628,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.08 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

