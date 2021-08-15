Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, a growth of 233.4% from the July 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

