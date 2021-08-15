Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Up 94.4% in July

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $916.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

