Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Down 0.3%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.26 ($3.84) and last traded at €3.27 ($3.85). 93,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.28 ($3.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68. The firm has a market cap of $893.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

