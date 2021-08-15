Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $541.12

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $541.12 and last traded at $540.75, with a volume of 29844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $536.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

