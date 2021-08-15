Desjardins Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$66.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDIFF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of GDIFF opened at $44.75 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

