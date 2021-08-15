Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $292.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

