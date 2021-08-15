Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

