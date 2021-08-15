GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.02 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

