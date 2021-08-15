Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $194.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.21. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

