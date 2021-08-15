Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $30,985,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 143,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

