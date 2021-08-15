PGGM Investments Invests $2.59 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $13,852,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,751 shares of company stock worth $21,365,139. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

