MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

