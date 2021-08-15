Head-To-Head Contrast: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Astra Space alerts:

4.7% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astra Space and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.45 billion 0.40 $4.10 million $0.52 18.10

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astra Space and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Daseke has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Daseke.

Summary

Daseke beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.