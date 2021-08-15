freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.20

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

