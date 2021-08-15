Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.25

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 118912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

DANOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

