Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WCUI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes.

