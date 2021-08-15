Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WCUI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.
Wellness Center USA Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.