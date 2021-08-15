MAI Capital Management Makes New $243,000 Investment in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

FLGE stock opened at $746.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.26. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $751.16.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.