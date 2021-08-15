MAI Capital Management Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII opened at $36.07 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.