Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.77 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 287,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

