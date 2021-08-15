Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.01 and the highest is $10.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $8.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $624.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.