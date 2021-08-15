Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.01 and the highest is $10.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $8.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $624.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.