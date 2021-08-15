Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) PT Lowered to $40.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LSF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. Analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,956 shares of company stock worth $208,743. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

