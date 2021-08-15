Raymond James Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $37.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

