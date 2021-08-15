Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

NYSE BAM opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

