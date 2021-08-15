Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 75.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45.

