Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

