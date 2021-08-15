iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2,438.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $455.16 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

