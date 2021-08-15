Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Target by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Shares of TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

