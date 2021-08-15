Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87.

