Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

BATS:CSM opened at $103.44 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

