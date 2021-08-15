$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $326.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

