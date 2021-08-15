Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $123,894.50 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.