Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TTEK stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

