Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

