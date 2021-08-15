Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Purchases $93,400.00 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teresa Deluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

