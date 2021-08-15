Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BNE opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $174,569.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

