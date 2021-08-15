Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 359,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

