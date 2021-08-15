Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

