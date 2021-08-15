CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIXX. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

