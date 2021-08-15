Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

